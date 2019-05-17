Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Pence plugs new trade deal in stop at Wisconsin factory

Pence plugs new trade deal in stop at Wisconsin factory

By: Associated Press May 17, 2019 6:34 am

Vice President Mike Pence, right, and Stephen Censky, center, deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, hold a roundtable discussion with business leaders and legislators at J&D Manufacturing in Eau Claire on Thursday. (Dan Reiland/The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram via AP)

Vice President Mike Pence, right, and Stephen Censky, center, deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, hold a roundtable discussion with business leaders and legislators at J&D Manufacturing in Eau Claire on Thursday. (Dan Reiland/The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram via AP)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence continued his promotional tour for the new North American trade agreement by telling workers at a factory in western Wisconsin that U.S. manufacturing will blossom with a new deal.

The Wausau Daily Herald reports that Pence spoke Thursday at a family-owned business in Eau Claire that creates ventilation systems for agriculture. He told about 100 people gathered at J&D Manufacturing that the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, would “level the playing field” and Congress should pass it this year.

Kurt Bauer, president of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, said he thinks the USMCA will improve the state’s manufacturing economy and help mitigate the harm done by tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Pence planned to visit with U.S. Army soldiers and their families Fort McCoy later Thursday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo