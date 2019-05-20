Quantcast
I-494 project draws in a low bid of $33.5M

I-494 project draws in a low bid of $33.5M

May 20, 2019

Accepting an aggressive schedule, Minnesota Paving & Materials submitted an apparent low bid of $33.5 million Friday for a project designed to improve safety and traffic flow on a busy stretch of Interstate 494.

