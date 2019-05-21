Quantcast
GOP considering splitting budget into 2 bills

By: Associated Press May 21, 2019 10:13 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislative leaders are thinking about splitting the state budget into two bills.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald tell the news website Wispoltics.com that the GOP is considering splitting the budget into one bill that deals with spending and another with Republican policy items.

Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, could use his partial veto powers to rewrite the fiscal bill but would either have to sign or veto the entire policy measure.

Vos says he’s still studying the option. He says the idea of splitting the budget comes out of frustration with Evers’ refusal to negotiate over budget proposals.

Evers’ spokeswoman said this weekend that Republicans don’t want to deal with Evers’ chief-of-staff because she’s a woman. Vos and Fitzgerald have denied that allegation.

