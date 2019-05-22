Quantcast
Trending
Home / Building Blocks / BUILDING BLOCKS: Jeff’s Fast Freight building

BUILDING BLOCKS: Jeff’s Fast Freight building

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires May 22, 2019 2:40 pm

Jeff’s Fast Freight, a subsidiary of R&M Trucking and a full-service trucking company, is planning to move out of a building where it is leasing space in the Mitchell Industrial Park and into its new one later this year.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo