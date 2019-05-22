Quantcast
Southern Indiana highway lanes closed after sinkhole opens

By: Associated Press May 22, 2019 2:35 pm

Construction crews work on Wednesday on a sinkhole site on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 265 in Clarksville, Indiana. State transportation officials say a sinkhole that opened up overnight on a southern Indiana highway has forced them to close part of the highway. (Indiana Department of Transportation via AP)

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — State transportation officials say a sinkhole that opened up overnight has forced part of a southern Indiana highway to be closed.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says eastbound lanes of Interstate 265 in Floyd County between Charlestown Road and Interstate 65 were closed early Wednesday after motorists reported a large pothole that turned out to be a sinkhole.

A contractor was working Wednesday to fill the sinkhole and repave the area. INDOT official said Wednesday afternoon they expect the lanes to reopen Wednesday evening.

Cara Chumley said her car struck the sinkhole during her morning commute to work, damaging one of its wheels.

She says officers helped her change her tire before she drove to a local hospital for an evaluation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

