Minnesota contractor wins $14M Racine water main job related to Foxconn

A Minnesota contractor has won a job to build a water main to serve Foxconn Technology Group’s factory in Mount Pleasant, beating out two other firms with a bid that nonetheless came in nearly $2 million higher than officials had expected.

Rockville, Minnesota-based S.J. Louis Construction won a contract to install a transmission water main for the Racine Water and Wastewater Utility as part of the agency’s broader effort to improve its infrastructure to support Foxconn’s flatscreen-manufacturing plant, which is expected to draw millions of gallons of water off Lake Michigan a day.

S.J. Louis’ $14.2 million bid beat out Pewaukee-based Globe Contractors’ $14.3 million offer and a $14.9 million bid from Menomonee Falls-based Super Excavators. The Racine Water and Wastewater Utility estimated that the job would cost $12.8 million. Bids closed on April 24.

The Racine Wastewater utility has bid out a flurry of jobs in recent months as part of a $120 million plan to overhaul the county’s water and sewer system. Water-utility projects are starting near the factory and working eastward in keeping with a construction schedule set by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.