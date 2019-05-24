Army Corps approves $778M plan to block Asian carp advance

By JOHN FLESHER

AP Environmental Writer

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ commanding officer has endorsed a $778 million plan for improving a lock-and-dam complex near Chicago to prevent Asian carp from invading the Great Lakes.

Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite signed the final report Thursday. It now goes to Congress, which would need to give authorization and funding for the project to proceed.

The plan is mainly about the Brandon Road Lock and Dam on the Des Plaines River near Joliet, Illinois. It’s considered a chokepoint where Asian carp and other invasive species can be prevented from moving into Lake Michigan.

The plan calls for installing devices such as noisemakers, air bubbles and an electric barrier to deter the fish.

Scientists say if Asian carp become established in the Great Lakes, they could out-compete native fish.