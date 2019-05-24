Quantcast
Home / Government / MnDOT will review I-94 bids that exceed estimate

MnDOT will review I-94 bids that exceed estimate

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires May 24, 2019 3:08 pm

The $103.9 million apparent low bid from the joint venture of Hoffman Construction and PCI Roads blew past MnDOT’s estimate of $75 million to $85 million for the project, which will rebuild and expand 14 miles of I-94 between Monticello and Clearwater. Shafer Contracting, $108.7 million, and Michels Corp., $113.85 million, also put in bids.

