Wisconsin resort looks to draw in tennis fans with grass courts

By BARRY ADAMS

Wisconsin State Journal

NEKOOSA, Wis. (AP) — When the famed golf-course developer Mike Keiser and his two sons decided in 2013 to buy 1,700 acres in central Wisconsin, the idea was to take advantage of the massive amount of sand left behind thousands of years ago from receding glaciers.

Their Sand Valley Golf Resort now has three courses, and a fourth is under development. Last year, the resort drew golfers from all 50 states and 20 countries, some arriving by private jet to Alexander Field in nearby Wisconsin Rapids. The resort has been praised by national golf publications and has become part of golf-vacation tours that include other prime Wisconsin destinations like Whistling Straits north of Sheboygan, Blackwolf Run in Kohler and Erin Hills near Hartford, which played host to the U.S. Open in 2017 and will to the U.S. Women’s Open in 2025.

Now the Keisers are touting a new attraction that’s drawing attention not from golfers this time but rather the sorts of people who use a racket and dream of Wimbledon.

Sand Valley has built one of the largest collections of grass tennis courts in the country, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. There are no fences, only dunes of sand and pine trees surrounding the 15 courts that are grouped in threes on five pitches next to the golf-practice range.

Although there are some private clubs around the country with grass courts, those that are open to the public are rare. Most are found in Florida, New York and California. Among the few exceptions are The All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club — which has a single court built in 2003 on a family farm near Charles City, Iowa — and four in Baker City, Oregon, built by Don McClure, a local jeweler, and dubbed WimbleDon Grass Courts.

Sand Valley opened three courts last July and the rest earlier this month. It now rivals the Newport Casino Lawn Tennis Club at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, which has 13 grass courts and has been playing host to the U.S. National Lawn Tennis Championships since 1881.

Rob Wright will be the teaching pro at Sand Valley beginning next month and is working for Cliff Drysdale Tennis, which manages some of the best known tennis destinations in the country. Wisconsin is now on that list and Wright, 29, not only brings grass court playing and teaching experience to the resort but also an English accent. He grew up just north of London and has been playing tennis since he was 10 years old.

“Most people haven’t played on grass and the style is completely different,” Wright said. “The location of the courts is kind of out of the blue but the fact they have 15 is just unbelievable. I think it’s going to be a great program.”

But it’s also a work in progress for the resort as officials there learn how to care for grass that takes a pounding, especially at the baseline, where it can quickly become worn. That’s why each pitch has lines for five courts but only three nets, which can be picked up and moved. The resort also only allows nine courts to be used at a time, so the grass has a chance to recover.

Jimmy Humston is the resort’s agronomist who is monitoring the courts and trying to determine which type of grass will hold up best in Wisconsin: fescue, which common on golf fairways, or ryegrass, which is used at Wimbledon. Although Humston grew up in eastern Tennessee and worked for a time at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, this is his first experience with grass tennis.

The addition of grass courts to the Sand Valley experience is in keeping with the Keisers’ plan to encourage more people to use what is now a 9,000-acre property for more than just golf. Fat-tire bike trails are being developed. There’s also a space for bocce ball, hiking trails, and Aldo’s Farm & Table, a restaurant that overlooks the first and finishing holes of the Mammoth Dunes course and is inside the 30,000-square-foot club house.

“This is kind of a year of trial and error,” said Humston. “After every day of play you have to come out and monitor and see what kind of damage you have and adjust from there. Any traffic, even walking on it or mowing it, is considered a stress. It’s how much stress can it take and what can we do to combat that.”