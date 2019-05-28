Tornadoes leave trail of destruction in Ohio, Indiana

By ANGIE WANG, JOHN MINCHILLO and KANTELE FRANKO

Associated Press

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A rapid-fire line of apparent tornadoes tore across Indiana and Ohio overnight, coming so close together that one crossed a path carved by another.

There were no immediate reports of any deaths or serious injuries from the twisters, which were among 52 tornadoes that may have touched down on Monday in eight states as waves of severe weather swept across the nation’s mid-section.

A tally of storm reports posted online by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center suggests that 14 suspected tornadoes touched down in Indiana, 10 in Colorado and nine in Ohio. Six suspected tornadoes were reported in Iowa, five in Nebraska, four in Illinois, three in Minnesota, and one was suspected to have touched down in Idaho.

At least half a dozen places from eastern Indiana through central Ohio suffered damage, according to the National Weather Service. The storms hit homes, blew out windows, toppled trees and left debris so thick that, at one point, highway crews had to use snowplows to clear an interstate.

The National Weather Service tweeted Monday night that a “large and dangerous tornado” had hit near Trotwood, Ohio, eight miles northwest of Dayton. Several apartment buildings were damaged or destroyed, including the Westbrooke Village Apartment complex, where an aerial photo showed the building’s roof had been blown off entirely.

Just before midnight, not 40 minutes after that tornado had come through, the weather service tweeted that another one was traversing the path cut by the previous one, churning up debris densely enough to be seen on radar.

In Trotwood, Mayor Mary McDonald reported “catastrophic damage” in the municipality of about 24,500 people. Hara Arena, idled in recent years after decades as a popular sports and entertainment venue, sustained “a huge amount of damage.”

The mayor said five busloads of displaced residents have been taken to a church that was offering temporary shelter.

Some of the heaviest hits were recorded in towns just outside Dayton. In Vandalia, about 10 miles directly north of the city, Francis Dutmers and his wife were headed for the basement and safety Monday night when the storm hit with “a very loud roar.”

“I just got down on all fours and covered my head with my hands,” said Dutmers, who said the winds blew out windows around his house, filled rooms with storm debris, and took down most of his trees. But he and his wife were not injured and the house is still habitable, he said.

In Brookville, west of Dayton, the storm tore roofs off schools, destroyed a barn and damaged houses.

Crews were also clearing away debris in two other counties northwest of Dayton.

In Dayton, the storm caused a few minor injuries but no reported fatalities. Dayton Fire Chief Jeffrey Payne called that “pretty miraculous” during a Tuesday morning briefing. Payne attributed the good news to people’s taking heed of early warnings about the storm.

Residents say sirens started going off around 10:30 p.m. Monday ahead of the storm.

Mayor Nan Whaley urged residents to check on their neighbors, especially those who are housebound. Various schools in the area were closed or had delayed starts Tuesday.

City Manager Shelley Dickstein said a boil advisory has been issued for residents after the storms cut power to Dayton’s pump stations, and that generators are being rushed in.

The response will require a “multi-day restoration effort,” Dayton Power & Light said in an early morning tweet. The company said 64,000 of its customers were without power.

In Indiana, at least 75 homes were damaged in Pendleton and the nearby municipality of Huntsville, said Madison County Emergency Management spokesman Todd Harmeson. No serious injuries were reported in the area or other parts of the state.

Residents in Pendleton, about 35 miles northeast of Indianapolis, were being urged to remain in their homes Tuesday morning because of dangers posed by fallen trees, downed power lines and utility poles that were also blocking roads.

“People are getting antsy. I know they want to get outdoors and I know they want to see what’s going on in the neighborhood, but we still have power lines down, we still have hazards out there,” Harmeson said.