Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / ON THE LEVEL: Engelsma steps aside after 50 years at Kraus-Anderson

ON THE LEVEL: Engelsma steps aside after 50 years at Kraus-Anderson

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires May 30, 2019 1:33 pm

Summing up a five-decade business career in a 15-minute conversation isn’t easy, but the longtime Kraus-Anderson executive Daniel Engelsma gave it a good shot during a recent interview. Engelsma is retiring after 50 years at Kraus-Anderson, which has its main offices in Minneapolis.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo