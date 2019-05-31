Quantcast
Faith Technologies hires Brison to lead company training academy

Faith Technologies hires Brison to lead company training academy

By: Nate Beck May 31, 2019 1:42 pm

Faith Technologies has hired Vance Brison as president of Faith Technologies University, which has its headquarters in Appleton and locations in Georgia, Kansas and Oklahoma. Faith Technologies University headquarters is a 35,600-square-foot, state-of-the-art building where Faith Technologies houses its apprenticeship program, including a new high school pre-apprentice program, as well as learning and career opportunities for ...

