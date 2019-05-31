Quantcast
Trending
Home / TDR People / Lemberg master electrician McCarron wins MATC award

Lemberg master electrician McCarron wins MATC award

By: Nate Beck May 31, 2019 1:37 pm

Lemberg Electric Master Electrician Matt McCarron has completed his apprenticeship and was awarded the Practical Skills Award from Milwaukee Area Technical College at its Apprenticeship Banquet in late April. The event signifies the end of the formal apprenticeship training for electricians and awards participants for practical excellence. The Practical Skills Award comes as recognition of the skill and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo