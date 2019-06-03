Evers announces partnership to increase insurance enrollment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is announcing a new partnership between state agencies to enroll more people in health insurance.

Evers announced the partnership during a news conference at the state Capitol on Monday.

The plan calls for the state Department of Health Services and the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance to work together to inform consumers about insurance agents and promote the use of HealthCare.gov, a federal website with information on the Affordable Care Act.

The agencies will work with various organizations, health insurers and health-care systems to strengthen markets and help state residents go from Medicaid to private coverage. The agencies also will continue to try to persuade the Republicans who control the Legislature to allow more people to make use of Medicaid, a step GOP lawmakers have flatly rejected so far.