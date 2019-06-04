First responders call for improvements to Wisconsin roads

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police and fire fighters from throughout Wisconsin say public safety is being put at risk because of poor road conditions.

Groups representing state troopers, fire fighters, sheriffs and police officers called on the state Legislature on Tuesday to pass a long-term roads plan but stopped short of advocating for any particular proposal.

Gov. Tony Evers has called for raising the state’s gas tax by 8 cents a gallon as part of his plan to increase road funding by $608 million over two years. But Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, a Republican, said last week the gas-tax hike would be rejected.

The Legislature’s budget committee planned to vote Thursday on road funding.

The groups represented at the news conference on Tuesday were the Wisconsin Troopers’ Association, the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin, the Badger State Sheriffs’ Association and the Wisconsin Professional Police Association.