First responders call for improvements to Wisconsin roads

First responders call for improvements to Wisconsin roads

By: Associated Press June 4, 2019 12:21 pm

Brandon Ferrell of the Wisconsin Troopers Association, flanked by representatives of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, Badger State Sheriffs’ Association and Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin, argues at a press conference on Tuesday at the state Capitol that public safety is being put at risk by poor road conditions. (Photo submitted by Roger Putnam III)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police and fire fighters from throughout Wisconsin say public safety is being put at risk because of poor road conditions.

Groups representing state troopers, fire fighters, sheriffs and police officers called on the state Legislature on Tuesday to pass a long-term roads plan but stopped short of advocating for any particular proposal.

Gov. Tony Evers has called for raising the state’s gas tax by 8 cents a gallon as part of his plan to increase road funding by $608 million over two years. But Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, a Republican, said last week the gas-tax hike would be rejected.

The Legislature’s budget committee planned to vote Thursday on road funding.

The groups represented at the news conference on Tuesday were the Wisconsin Troopers’ Association, the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin, the Badger State Sheriffs’ Association and the Wisconsin Professional Police Association.

