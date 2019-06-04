Quantcast
Home / TDR People / Triebenbach, Wagner join Michael Best’s real estate, construction practice

Triebenbach, Wagner join Michael Best’s real estate, construction practice

By: Nate Beck June 4, 2019 4:24 pm

Roy Wagner and Lauren Triebenbach have joined law firm Michael Best's real estate practice group as partners in Milwaukee. Wagner will also serve as the leader of the firm’s construction & construction litigation team. Prior to joining Michael Best, Wagner was shareholder and chair of the construction law and litigation sections at von Briesen & Roper. He ...

