Judges extend block on Vos testifying in redistricting case

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A panel of judges has extended a block on Democrats’ attempts to force Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to testify in a federal lawsuit challenging Republican-drawn legislative maps.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Tuesday that the panel of three federal judges on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had blocked a lower court’s order requiring Vos to take questions under oath. The judges say they will wait to decide if Vos has to testify after the U.S. Supreme Court rules in two gerrymandering cases from other states.

Rulings in those cases, out of North Carolina and Maryland, are expected later this month.

The court’s rulings could either bolster Democratic arguments in Wisconsin or effectively end their case and any requirement that Vos explain why Republicans drew the maps as they did in 2011.

Wisconsin’s lawsuit is scheduled to go to trial in July.