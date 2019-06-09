Budget panel could approve new road fees

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Legislature’s 16-member budget could decide on its own to impose fees of any amount on Wisconsin drivers to pay for roads under a provision the panel has approved.

The proposal was added to the state budget Thursday night. It would have to win approval by the full Legislature and be signed by Gov. Tony Evers before taking effect.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that the proposal allows the Joint Finance Committee to establish new fees based on how many miles vehicles drive starting in 2023. The rest of the Legislature would not have a say.

Republicans currently control both the committee and the Legislature.

Some states have moved toward mileage-based fees to pay for roads because gas consumption is expected to drop as people buy more fuel efficient and electric vehicles.