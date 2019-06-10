Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Unions strike longer labor contracts in sign of contractor confidence

Unions strike longer labor contracts in sign of contractor confidence

By: Nate Beck June 10, 2019 3:28 pm

Carpenters, laborers and cement masons unions have each reached a longer deal in a cycle of contract negotiations that wrapped up recently, a sign that contractors are confident about the years ahead.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo