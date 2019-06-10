Quantcast
Wisconsin celebrating women’s right to vote

By: Associated Press June 10, 2019 10:37 am

Women dressed in clothing styles from 1919 gather outside of the Wisconsin state Capitol on Monday, June 10, 2019 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the state ratifying the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin was the first state to ratify the amendment, which was ultimately added to the Constitution in 1920. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the state’s ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

A ceremony Monday in the state Capitol features an unveiling of the state’s original 19th Amendment and comments from first lady Kathy Evers, who led the state’s efforts to mark the anniversary.

Wisconsin was the first state in the country to ratify the amendment 100 years ago on Monday. It wasn’t until August 1920 that the 36th state ratified it, finally giving women the right to vote.

Part of the celebration includes people dressed as suffragists answering questions outside of the Capitol. Other events celebrating Wisconsin’s role in ratifying the amendment are planned across the state.

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch is leading the national commission to celebrate the 100th anniversary.

