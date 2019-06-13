Quantcast
Trending
Home / Community Development / Mississippi River dropping below flood stage along Iowa

Mississippi River dropping below flood stage along Iowa

By: Associated Press June 13, 2019 10:44 am

Emily Kientzel empties the water out of her grandmother Joan FitzGerald's boot that filled with floodwater from the Mississippi River, as they check on the home of a friend outside of Portage des Sioux, Mo., Sunday, June 2, 2019. The pair are standing on the second story balcony of the home that has more than a foot of water in it. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Emily Kientzel empties the water out of her grandmother’s boot that filled with floodwater from the Mississippi River on June 2. The pair are standing on the second story balcony of the home that has more than a foot of water in it. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Mississippi River is dropping below flood stage along many of Iowa’s riverfront cities after nearly three months of record highs caused by melting snow and torrential rain.

The National Weather Service says the river dropped below flood stage at Guttenberg, Iowa, early Tuesday, and was more than a half-foot under flood stage Thursday morning at one Dubuque gauge.

The weather service says the river’s been above flood stage in Dubuque for a record 85 days, breaking the old mark of 34 days set in 2011.

The river remains around 2.5 feet above flood stage at Davenport, where floodwaters surged into downtown after a barrier failed April 30.

Missouri River levels also have dropped but are expected to remain high for much of the summer.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo