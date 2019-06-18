Mount Pleasant to consider building plans for Foxconn’s manufacturing plant

Mount Pleasant officials plan on Wednesday to weigh in on the designs for the factory that Foxconn Technology Group is building on a local site, a project the tech giant is still seeking contractors for.

Foxconn’s plans call for the construction of a manufacturing plant with 993,000 square feet of space. Most of the structure would stand 48 feet tall, although a large red entryway would reach 51 feet into the air and an exhaust system 60 feet. In early June, the company released four bid packages seeking contractors for the construction of much of the building itself. Responses are due in either late July or August, depending on the particular job.

Three of the company’s specific proposals are scheduled to go before the Mount Pleasant plan commission on Wednesday. Beyond the plant itself, local officials will also consider plans for an electrical substation needed to supply Foxconn’s campus with power.

Foxconn’s designs call for outfitting its first Wisconsin manufacturing plant with precast concrete and metal paneling and decorating its entrance using “Japanese-themed” gardens and walkways. Mount Pleasant officials have said they don’t want the factory to look like a big metal box and have asked Foxconn to provide a sample of the metal wall panels it plans to use.

“This material should be architecturally detailed and avoid the look of a typical, prefabricated, industrial steel building,” according to a memo from Robin Palm, village planner, and Samuel Schultz, Mount Pleasant community development director.

The village wants the building to not have “large blank walls” on its east, west and northeast sides. Village staff employees also want to see a landscaping plan for the electrical substation up for approval on Wednesday. That substation has been designed to “mirror” a public substation owned by American Transmission Company at a site east of County Highway H in the village.

Exyte, the lead contractor on the Foxconn project along with Gilbane, has overseen most of the design work. Further contributions have come from three Milwaukee-area firms: Eppstein Uhen Architects, which designed the building’s envelope; the Sigma Group, which was the civil engineer on the project; and Graef, the structural, site-lighting and landscape architect.

Three Taiwanese firms have also helped. J.J. Pan and Partners worked as a design architect on hte project and Team Engineering Consulting and United Integrated Services were engineers.

Most recently, Foxconn awarded $13 million worth of work to three companies for the construction of the building’s foundation. Beyond work on the factory building and substation, Foxconn also seeking bids from contractors for the installation of a gas yard and wastewater-treatment system.