Property taxes would rise by same amounts under Evers, Republican plans

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Property taxes would increase the same on average under Gov. Tony Evers’ budget proposal as they would under the alternative Republican plan.

That was the conclusion reached on Tuesday by the state’s nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

Under both plans, the average tax bill on a $174,000 median-valued home would increase by $56, or 2%, in the first year of the state’s next budget and by $48, or 1.6%, in the second year.

Evers proposed his budget in February and the Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee approved the GOP’s alternative plan last week. That second plan is now pending before the full Legislature, which can make changes to it before sending it to Evers, who himself has broad veto powers.

The actual amount of property taxes paid by homeowner varies widely depending on where a person lives and taxes that are levied locally by schools, counties and other entities.