At least 2 dead after semi explodes on I-94 in Wisconsin (UPDATE)

CALEDONIA, Wis. (AP) — An official says one person died when a semi crashed and exploded along a stretch of Interstate 94 that’s being rebuilt in southeastern Wisconsin.

The Racine County Medical Examiner, Michael Payne, said at least two people died in the crash on I-94 Wednesday morning.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports the accident happened near the village of Mount Pleasant. The county sheriff told The Journal Times that several people are hurt but has provided no details.

A WTMJ-TV photographer who witnessed the crash says the semi jumped the median on I-94 about 11 a.m., caught fire and exploded. The photographer says at least two other vehicles were set on fire.

All lanes of the interstate are closed. A Flight for Life helicopter has been called to the scene.