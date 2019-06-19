Foxconn begins concrete pour for manufacturing plant

Workers began pouring the concrete foundations and footings for Foxconn Technology Group’s nearly 1 million-square-foot manufacturing facility in Mount Pleasant on Wednesday.

The company has said the manufacturing plant will ultimately be used to make Generation 6 flatscreen monitors. In late May, Foxconn announced that the general contractor C.D. Smith had won work to pour foundations for the plant as part of a series of contracts calling for $13 million worth of work. The company is advertising about 20 other jobs using four bid packages released in early June.

The 989,000-square-foot plant Foxconn is building will need about 65,000 cubic yards of concrete, which crews plan to pour over the next few weeks and months, according to the company. Once built, the plant will sit on an engineered pad occupying more than a million square feet, or about 17 football fields.

“Today marks another milestone for Foxconn in Wisconsin,” Louis Woo, special assistant to Foxconn Founder Terry Gou, said in a statement. “The installation of foundations and footings comes after months of careful planning and preparation, which demonstrates Foxconn’s concrete commitment to advanced manufacturing in Wisconsin. We are incredibly proud of the significant progress that Foxconn has made in Wisconsin in just one year, and we look forward to continued progress towards Q4 2020.”