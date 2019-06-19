Quantcast
Trending
Home / Environment / Great Lakes states, provinces join forces on invasive species

Great Lakes states, provinces join forces on invasive species

By: Associated Press June 19, 2019 10:59 am

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The eight states and two Canadian provinces in the Great Lakes region have agreed to cooperate on enforcing invasive species laws.

They will share information and team up to investigate suspected violations, including those involving the possession and transport of banned exotic species such as Asian carp. An organization representing the region’s governors and premiers announced Monday that all the jurisdictions have signed onto the deal.

More than 180 non-native species have been introduced into the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence River. They compete with native species and damage sport and commercial fishing, tourism and recreation.

The regional group previously identified the 21 “least wanted” non-native fish, plants and invertebrates that pose a particularly high risk.

The group consists of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Ontario, Pennsylvania, Quebec and Wisconsin.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo