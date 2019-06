A 48,000-square-foot solar-array carport stands behind the Clark Building at 633 W. Wisconsin Ave. in Milwaukee. Local officials came together with the solar company SunVest Solar and local developer Josh Jeffers on Thursday to celebrate the project on the eve of the longest day of the year. The array’s 1,100 panels have the capacity to generate 374 kilowatts. (Renderings: Courtesy of SunVest Solar; Video by Rick Benedict)

