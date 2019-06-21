Quantcast
Trending
Home / TDR People / Evers appoints Smith to Natural Resources Board

Evers appoints Smith to Natural Resources Board

By: Daily Reporter Staff June 21, 2019 3:04 pm

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed William Smith to serve on the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo