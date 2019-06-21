Swimming Pool Services earns builder awards

Swimming Pool Services Inc. has been named to the 2019 Pool & Spa News Top 50 Builders list for the second consecutive year.

The Waukesha-based company was also honored by Pool & Spa News with a Service Excellence Award, an honor granted to only five companies among the “Top 50 Builders.”

The company also recently took home two Silver 2018 Remodeler of the Year awards from the Milwaukee chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry.

Swimming Pool Services also won two 2018 Gold Standard of Excellence design awards from the Midwest Chapter of the Association of Pool and Spa Professionals for individual projects. Swimming Pool Services has won Gold awards in the APSP Midwest Chapter every year since 2000.