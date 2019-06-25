Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / EXTRA TOPPINGS: Officials use ceremony to mark progress on BMO tower project (VIDEO)

EXTRA TOPPINGS: Officials use ceremony to mark progress on BMO tower project (VIDEO)

By: Rick Benedict June 25, 2019 5:08 pm

Developer Mark Irgens speaks at a special "topping off" ceremony held on Tuesday to mark substantial progress on the construction of a 25-story office tower being built for BMO Harris Bank at the southeast corner of Water and Wells streets in downtown Milwaukee.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo