Mich. governor blasts lawmakers for ‘vacation’ without budget deal

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is criticizing the Republican-led Legislature for taking a “vacation” without a deal to pay for state services or spend more to repair roads.

The Democratic governor held a budget briefing with reporters Tuesday, as lawmakers began a two-month stretch in which session days are “tentative” only. She says everyday people cannot go on vacation until their work is done.

Among other things, Whitmer and Republicans are at odds over her plan calling for a 45-cents-a-gallon fuel tax increase for roads.

The House and Senate have passed different budget plans, but Whitmer says she’s the only one to put a “complete and real solution on the table.”

Republicans have said talks will continue regardless of whether all legislators are in Lansing.