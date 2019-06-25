State jobs agency head says he will step down this fall

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The leader of Wisconsin’s jobs agency, which negotiated the Foxconn Technology Group deal, is stepping down later this year, around the time that he could be replaced by Gov. Tony Evers.

State law prevents Evers from replacing Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary Mark Hogan before Sept. 1. But the WEDC spokesman Dave Callender said Tuesday that Hogan plans to step down sometime this fall. Hogan hasn’t said exactly when he will step down.

Hogan was appointed to the job by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker. Evers has praised Hogan’s work and not said whether he would try to replace him once the Sept. 1 deadline passes.

Using a law passed in a so-called lame-duck session in December, the Republicans who control the state Legislature barred Evers from acting any earlier. Evers’ spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff did not immediately return a message seeking comment.