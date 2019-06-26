BUILDING BLOCKS: New Wheel & Sprocket bike shop in Franklin

Quantcast
By: Bridgetower Media Newswires June 26, 2019 11:24 am

Wheel & Sprocket’s new shop will be the first retail venture opened as part of the Ballpark Commons project in Franklin. Also at Ballpark Commons are Routine Field Baseball Stadium – where the minor league team the Milwaukee Milkmen play home games – soccer fields, apartments and senior-living residences, among other attractions.

