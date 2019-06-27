Quantcast
Trending
Home / Subscriber only / Design Tech Remodeling wins NARI Best of Tour Award

Design Tech Remodeling wins NARI Best of Tour Award

By: Daily Reporter Staff June 27, 2019 10:53 am

Design Tech Remodeling of Mequon was recently honored with the National Association of The Remodeling Industry Milwaukee Best of Tour Award at the 20th annual NARI Milwaukee Tour of Remodeled Homes held on May 18 and 19. The tour featured 14 local remodelers showcasing projects at 15 Milwaukee-area homes.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo