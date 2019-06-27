Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / ON THE LEVEL: Despite enduring biases, Osheim sees woman advancing in construction

ON THE LEVEL: Despite enduring biases, Osheim sees woman advancing in construction

By: Jimmy Nesbitt June 27, 2019 1:40 pm

The notion that construction is a man’s job is still widespread, but that’s changing — albeit slowly.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo