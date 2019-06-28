Storms snap trees, down power lines in Wisconsin

Quantcast
By: Associated Press June 28, 2019 8:55 am

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The powerful thunderstorms that moved through Wisconsin snapped trees, downed power lines and sent attendees at summer festivals scrambling for cover.

Thousands of people were still without power in southern Wisconsin on Friday, after storms swept across the state Thursday.

Country USA music festival, held in Oshkosh, was evacuated and suspended late Thursday afternoon, as festival organizers said tents set up there would not be safe in high winds. Visitors at Milwaukee’s Summerfest also ran for cover.

There were reports of toppled trees throughout the state, and some buildings were damaged when trees fell on them.

Carroll University in Waukesha canceled Thursday-evening classes because of tree damage and downed power lines down on campus.

The National Weather Service said Wisconsin could see more rain and thunderstorms on Friday.

