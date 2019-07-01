Quantcast
Evers signs bill postponing deadline for closing youth prison

By: Associated Press July 1, 2019 3:34 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill that gives the state Department of Corrections an additional six months to close Wisconsin’s youth prison.

Allegations of guard-on-prisoner abuse have plagued the prison near Irma for years. Legislators last year passed a law calling on the DOC to close the prison by Jan. 1, 2021, and to build smaller centers for juvenile offenders elsewhere.

Evers has said that schedule is too aggressive. He says the needed replacement centers won’t be ready by then.

Rep. Michael Schraa, a Republican, introduced a bill that would keep the prison open until July 1, 2021. The Assembly and Senate approved the bill in June.

Evers announced on Monday that he signed the bill on Friday. He said in a news release that his top priority remains getting kids out of the youth prison.

