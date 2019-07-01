Quantcast
Trending
Home / Environment / GOP cuts millions from Evers’ water-pollution plan

GOP cuts millions from Evers’ water-pollution plan

By: Associated Press July 1, 2019 9:21 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislators have cut millions of dollars from Gov. Tony Evers’ budget proposals to reduce water pollution.

Rep. Katrina Shankland released a Legislative Fiscal Bureau report on Friday showing Evers wanted to spend an additional $118 million on grants, bonding authority and positions to combat water pollution.

The report shows the Republicans who control the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee reduced that figure to roughly $46 million. Rather than giving Evers the 15 positions he wanted, they gave him six.

Republicans passed the budget this week and planned to send the spending plan to Evers on Friday. He will have six days to sign it, veto it or use his partial veto power to revise it.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo