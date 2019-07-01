Quantcast
Survey finds no Asian carp in Chicago-area waterways

By: Associated Press July 1, 2019 10:13 am

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois officials say a survey this month for Asian carp in Chicago-area waterways found no trace of the invasive fish.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said Friday it teamed up with the Illinois Natural History Survey, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for an investigation of 602 sites for fish and the surveillance of more than 400 sites for environmental DNA. The DNA surveillance sites included Lake Calumet, a few miles from Lake Michigan, where six water sample in April registered DNA hits for silver or bighead carp.

Scientists say that if Asian carp become established in the Great Lakes, they could out-compete native species.

