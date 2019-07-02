BLOCKBUSTER: Habitat for Humanity looks to remake Menasha with ‘Rock the Block’ event

MENASHA – The Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity is planning to go to Menasha this summer to undertake the biggest “Rock the Block” campaign – repairing houses throughout an entire neighborhood – in U.S. history.

For its plan to remodel 100 homes, the group says $1.2 million is needed. The Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity Rock the Block team is collecting donations and needs an additional $300,000 before the renovation work gets underway on August 2, 2019. They are also seeking volunteers, especially people in the construction trades.

“We know this is an ambitious goal, but we’re talking about improving the lives of our friends and neighbors,” said John Bergstrom, chairman of the fundraising campaign and chief executive of Bergstrom Automotive. “Kids and families in this community deserve better. We’re asking for support; we need funds, as well as volunteers, especially in the construction trades.”

This is the fifth year a Rock the Block campaign has taken place in the Fox Cities. In previous years, renovations have been made to between 25 and 30 houses. By working on 100 houses this year, the goal is to transform a large part of Menasha.

Previous Rock the Block events in Menasha have been followed by measurable decreases in police calls related to drugs, code violations and theft.

“Rock the Block transforms neighborhoods and changes lives,” said Chief Timothy Styka of the Menasha Police Department. “During the Rock the Block renovation process, neighbors create relationships with each other that didn’t exist previously, resulting in watching out for each other and improving overall crime rates in the area.”

For more information, call Ryan Roth (920) 574-4203 or John Weyenberg at (920) 205-0318 or go to www.foxcitieshabitat.org.