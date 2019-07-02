Quantcast
BNSF working to clear Grant County derailment

By: Associated Press July 2, 2019 10:29 am

GLEN HAVEN, Wis. (AP) — BNSF Railway is working to clear a train derailment in Grant County caused by a mudslide.

Heavy rain and flash flooding in the area Monday caused nine empty cars to derail near Glen Haven, including one that plunged into the nearby Mississippi River.

BNSF spokeswoman Amy McBeth says crews continued to work Tuesday on clearing the cars and making repairs to the tracks. McBeth says the tracks may be returned to service late Tuesday night.

No one was injured as a result of the derailment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

