Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / MnDOT delivers first project using CMGC method

MnDOT delivers first project using CMGC method

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires July 2, 2019 11:24 am

The Minnesota Department of Transportation this week wrapped up work on the first project it has delivered using the construction manager-general contractor system: the $145.9 million Winona Bridge rehabilitation and construction project.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo