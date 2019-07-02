Quantcast
With Minnesota’s tough ‘wage theft’ law in effect, Wisconsin looks to crack down on similar abuses

By: Nate Beck July 2, 2019 3:52 pm

As Wisconsin revisits rules to crack down on worker misclassification, a new law that took effect in Minnesota on Monday is attaching criminal penalties not only to that particular abuse but also other forms of wage theft — making it one of the strictest such laws in the country.

About Nate Beck

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

