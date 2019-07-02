Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Worker killed at Volk Field was replacing runway lightbulbs

Worker killed at Volk Field was replacing runway lightbulbs

By: Associated Press July 2, 2019 1:58 pm

CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs is saying a worker killed at Volk Field Air National Guard Base near Camp Douglas was replacing light bulbs at the time of the accident.

The agency said in a news release Tuesday that the 40-year-old maintenance specialist Nicholas Janz died while performing his duties at the base on Monday. He was pronounced dead around 11 a.m. by Tomah Memorial Hospital’s medical control officer.

Janz had been employed as a civilian at the DMA since 2010. He lived in Warrens with his wife and three children.

The DMA spokeswoman Jackie Halverson said in a telephone interview Janz was replacing lightbulbs on a runway when the accident occurred. She declined to elaborate on what happened to him.

The release says DMA, local and state officials are reviewing the accident.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo