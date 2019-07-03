Quantcast
Trending
Home / Building Blocks / BUILDING BLOCKS: Springs Window Fashions’ headquarters

BUILDING BLOCKS: Springs Window Fashions’ headquarters

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires July 3, 2019 9:22 am

Springs Window Fashions, a window-treatments company that has been in business since 1939, is undertaking a multi-million dollar renovation of its headquarters, which dates to 1964 and employs more than 500 people. Among other changes, the project will completely reconfigure the company’s corporate headquarters, giving it a state-of-the-art training center and an on-site fitness center.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo