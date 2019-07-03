Report: Milwaukee County needs to sell properties to catch up on repairs to-do list

Quantcast
By: Nate Beck July 3, 2019 12:07 pm

To break up a logjam of infrastructure repairs that could cost as much as $400 million in the next four years, Milwaukee County needs to part ways with some of the properties it owns and find a new source of revenue to pay for needed work, according to a recent report.

