Six injured in second-story floor collapse in Mukwonago

Six construction workers were hurt when a second-story concrete floor collapsed on a building project in Mukwonago on Wednesday morning.

Crews were pouring the floor of a dance studio at 715 Main St. in the village when the structure gave way at about 8:20 a.m., Wednesday, Mukwonago Fire Chief Jeff Stien said. Authorities shut down part of Main Street after the collapse.

The six workers were all on the building’s second floor when the collapse occurred and no one was below. Each of the workers was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Stien said.

“Nothing obvious besides back pain, cuts, scrapes,” he said. “Nothing that appeared to be an obvious fracture.”

Stein said he didn’t know which companies were working at the site when the building collapsed. Mukwonago Police Chief Kevin Schmidt also couldn’t say which companies were there, noting that a police investigation of the incident was still ongoing Wednesday afternoon. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was on the scene following the collapse, along with building inspectors from the village.

“We don’t get many of these in Mukwonago,” Schmidt said.

The 10,0000-square-foot project is to become the future home of the dance studio Kay’s Academy of Dance. In a Facebook post, the business expressed thanks that no one was seriously injured

“We are thankful no one was inside the building and we are grateful for the quick first responders of our community,” the post said. “Support and love is what keeps us going.”