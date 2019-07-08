Evers signs bill regulating electric scooters (UPDATE)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill to regulate electric scooters on roads and sidewalks.

Under the bipartisan legislation, scooters are only allowed on roads and sidewalks if they weigh less than 100 pounds and abide by a 15 mph speed limit. Local governments will have the authority to prohibit scooters on sidewalks or streets with speed limits above 25 mph and to restrict public rentals.

Evers signed the bill Monday afternoon in Milwaukee. State Ethics Commission records show no groups have registered themselves as opponents of the proposal.

The city of Milwaukee sued Bird Rides Inc. last year after the company started renting scooters there without a regulatory framework. The city and the company reached a settlement in May that calls for the company to bring the scooters back once regulations are adopted.