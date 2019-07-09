Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Regulators decline to weigh in on gas plant’s likely effects on climate change

Regulators decline to weigh in on gas plant’s likely effects on climate change

By: Nate Beck July 9, 2019 3:34 pm

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission won't weigh in on whether a $700 million natural-gas plant proposed for Superior will contribute to climate change despite objections made by various environmental groups.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo