Exterior work on taking down Brown County arena begins

By: Associated Press July 10, 2019 9:38 am

A rendering showing the planned $93 million Brown County Expo Center. To make room for the center, crews have been knocking down the existing Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena, a six-decade old venues. (Rendering courtesy of Kahler Slater and Populous)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (AP) — Demolition work on the Brown County arena has begun on the exterior of the 61-year-old building.

Deconstruction crews have stripped the aluminum sheathing from the facade of Veterans Memorial Arena, near Lambeau Field. Kurt Wolfgram, a project manager at Miron Construction, says that, in the next week or so, crews will use a giant, hydraulic snipping device to cut through the dozens of vertical support beams that now hold up the dome.

WLUK-TV says the arena and neighboring Shopko Hall will be replaced by a $93 million expo hall in 2021.

Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach says it’s sad to see the arena go but that he’s looking forward to the business the new expo hall will attract.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

